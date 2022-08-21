How my background, people influenced my music—King Sammy

Afrobeats music genre may have produced top Nigerian music artistes including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Rema, among others, but fast-rising music artiste, Olagoke Samson, popularly known as King Sammy, believes he has what it takes to join the league of Nigerian Afrobeats greats.

While acknowledging that Nigeria currently has some of Africa’s artistes dominating the music space, King Sammy maintained that his passion for music and creative minds will put his music on the lips of many music lovers, adding that his music is inspired by his background and people he look up to.

The Ekiti State-born singer and rapper who studied Computer Science from Federal Polytechnic of Bida, Niger State, while speaking with Tribuneonline recalled how he started music over a decade ago and has enjoyed the support of his parents.

Speaking further about his career, King Sammy said his love for music has got him going and helped him get along with life, adding that this passion got him a deal with After We Kissed Entertainment. “My love for music has got me going till I eventually got signed to “After We kissed Entertainment” owned by Label Boss “Biggy”.

King Sammy explained further that his music is influenced by a lot of factors including his background and people who have impacted his life.

King Sammy has been making waves in the industry featuring some of the A-list artistes in the game including Idowest, Bella Shmurda, Psycho YP and others.

“I released my first EP “Tuneboi” on October 1 which has since been doing amazing across all streaming platforms.

He, however, said his fans should expect more from him because he is currently working on a new EP and they should stream his music on all platforms.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World





There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…