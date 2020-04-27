(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We won’t tolerate any human rights abuses from security agencies

President Buhari in his broadcast expressed regrets over some incidence of human rights abuses by security agencies, saying the government will not tolerate any human rights abuses from them.

“Our security agencies continue to rise to the challenge posed by this unusual situation. While we feel deeply concerned about isolated security incidents involving hoodlums and miscreants, I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern especially in these exceedingly difficult and uncertain times.

“As we focus on protecting lives and properties, we will not tolerate any human rights abuses by our security agencies. The few reported incidence are regrettable, and I want to assure you that the culprits will be brought to justice.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to cooperate and show understanding whenever they encounter security agents. Furthermore, for their protection, I have instructed the personnel of the security agencies be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment for their own protection,” Buhari said.