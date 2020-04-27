(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We won’t tolerate any human rights abuses from security agencies

Latest News
By

President Buhari in his broadcast expressed regrets over some incidence of human rights abuses by security agencies, saying the government will not tolerate any human rights abuses from them.

“Our security agencies continue to rise to the challenge posed by this unusual situation. While we feel deeply concerned about isolated security incidents involving hoodlums and miscreants, I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern especially in these exceedingly difficult and uncertain times.

“As we focus on protecting lives and properties, we will not tolerate any human rights abuses by our security agencies. The few reported incidence are regrettable, and I want to assure you that the culprits will be brought to justice.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to cooperate and show understanding whenever they encounter security agents. Furthermore, for their protection, I have instructed the personnel of the security agencies be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment for their own protection,” Buhari said.

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Distribution and expansion of palliatives are ongoing in…

Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We have increased bed capacity to 3,000, trained 10,000…

Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We share in the grief of those who lost loved ones,…

Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Highlights of the new measures on lockdown relaxation

Comments