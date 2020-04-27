(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Total lockdown announced by Kano government shall remain enforced for the full duration

President Buhari, who expressed concern about the situation in Kano, announced that the total lockdown announced by the state government shall continue to be enforced in order to mitigate the effects of coronavirus.

According to the president, “As we continue to streamline our response in the epicentres of Lagos and the FCT, I remain concerned about the unfortunate developments in Kano in recent days. Although an in-depth investigation is still ongoing, we have decided to deploy additional Federal Government human, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the state government’s efforts. We will commence implementation immediately.

“In Kano, and indeed many of other states that are recording new cases, preliminary findings show that such cases are mostly from interstate travel and emerging community transmission.

“These revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State. The total lockdown recently announced by the state government shall remain enforced for the full duration. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic.”