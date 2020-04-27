(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Distribution and expansion of palliatives are ongoing in transparent manner

President Buhari also said in his broadcast that the distribution and expansion of palliatives which he directed in his earlier broadcast are still ongoing in a transparent manner, adding that he was am mindful of the seeming frustration being faced by expectant citizens.

He said: “The distribution and expansion of palliatives which I directed in my earlier broadcast is still ongoing in a transparent manner. I am mindful of the seeming frustration being faced by expectant citizens. I urge all potential beneficiaries to exercise patience as we continue to fine tune our logistical and distribution processes working with the state governments.

“I have directed the Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions to make further plans and provisions for financial stimulus packages for small and medium scale enterprises. We recognise the critical role that they play in Nigeria’s economy.”