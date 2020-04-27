(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We have increased bed capacity to 3,000, trained 10,000 healthcare workers

Latest News
By
COVID-19, FG,Buhari, lockdown
COVID-19, FG,Buhari

President Buhari in his broadcast announced that several isolation centres have been operationalised across the country thus increasing bed capacity to about 3,000.

He also said over 10,000 healthcare workers had been trained on how to take care of patients.

According to the president, “Several new fully equipped treatment and isolation centres have been operationalised across the country thereby increasing bed capacity to about three thousand. At this point, I will commend the state governors for the activation of state-level emergency operation centres, establishment of new treatment centres and the delivery of aggressive risk communication strategies.

“Over ten thousand healthcare workers have been trained. For their protection, additional personal protective equipment have been distributed to all the states. Although we have experienced logistical challenges, we remain committed to establish a solid supply chain process to ensure these heroic professionals are can work safely and are properly equipped.

“In keeping with our government’s promise to improve the welfare of healthcare workers, we have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations. We have also procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers. At this point, I must commend the insurance sector for their support in achieving this within a short period of time.”

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We share in the grief of those who lost loved ones,…

Latest News

(BUHARI’S SPEECH): Highlights of the new measures on lockdown relaxation

Latest News

BREAKING: Buhari orders lockdown relaxation in Lagos, Ogun, FCT, imposes 8.00 p.m to…

Latest News

Face masks made of clothes, papers only reduce, can’t prevent COVID-19 spread,…

Comments