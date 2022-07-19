Police react as ‘Ebube Agu’ allegedly shoot dead 14 youths in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has reacted to the incident which resulted in the alleged killing of 14 youths by operatives of ”Ebubeagu”, a security outfit set up by Imo State Government, at Awomamma in Oru East Local Government of Imo State, noting that it is under investigation.

The 14 youths were said to have gone for a traditional wedding ceremony of their fellow on Monday when the armed security operatives outfit allegedly rounded them up and killed them.

Among the youths killed were two brothers identified by a female voice in a viral video as Chiboy and his brother.

The situation has caused tension in the Awo- Mamma community and other neighbouring communities in both Oru East and Oru West LGA along Owerri Onitsha express highway.

The majority of the youths of the communities worried by the ugly situation started revolting in the village, singing war songs.

In the video clip being circulated, a male voice pointed an accusing finger at the government in power for bringing a terrorist from Mozambique to be the commander of the Ebubeagu security outfit whom the voice said has been causing harm in the community by killing the youths of the area.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Hon. Declan Mbadiwe Emelumb when contacted refused to make detailed comments on the incident.





Though he noted that it is a security issue and he would not want to say anything. He, however, added that Ebubeagu is working with the Nigerian Police adding that any reaction from the police is enough.

However, the Imo State Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam told Tribune Online on Monday that the command is aware of the incident, adding that it is under investigation.