Tinubu, Atiku wish Osinbajo speedy recovery

2023 presidential aspirants of the All progressive congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have wished vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a quick recovery from his recent successful surgery.

Taking to popular social media platform, Facebook to wish Osinbajo a quick recovery, Tinubu described the vice president as his ‘good friend’ and prayed to God to grant him complete and uncomplicated healing from the surgery.

“I wish my good friend Professor Yemi Osinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery. God Almighty grant him complete healing”. He posted.

On his part, Atiku Abubakar who also wished the Vice president a quick recovery via his verified Facebook account on Monday lauded Osinbajo for his national contribution and said he can’t wait to see him fully recovered.

“Dear Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, my family and I wish you speedy and complete healing from your surgery. We can’t wait to see you up and about and in the service of our dear country.-AA”

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the vice president had undergone successful surgery for a leg injury he sustained while playing squash.

