Buhari tasks IGP, calls for more collaborations to end insecurity

Worried by security threats facing the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to redouble efforts by working with other security agents to end terrorism in the country.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday, declaring open a two-day conference/retreat for senior Police officers at the Ibom Icon and Golf Resort, Buhari assured of his administration’s commitment to boosting the morale of the force by funding and recruiting more personnel.

Represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, said his administration, more than any other, has so far demonstrated strong resolve to strengthen the Police’s capacity for crime-fighting in the country and urged officers and men to live up to their expectations in managing internal security.

He said his administration has bolstered the morale of the force by recruiting no fewer than 40,000 personnel in the last four years, giving legal backing to community policing, Nigeria Police Trust Fund and “strengthening local framework effective policing”.

Working with the National Assembly, Buhari disclosed that far-reaching reforms have been on with the introduction of the need assessment policy to ascertained areas of needs as well as internal budgeting to address core challenges.

“Nigeria is currently grappling with terrorism, banditry and insurgency,” he stressed and urged stakeholders to synergize in order to defeat those he described as “enemies of Nigeria”.

The host governor, Udom Emmanuel and Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), lamented widespread security threats facing the country, saying governors in the country have been complementing the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the country.

“States have been augmenting security provisions,” Fayemi said and urged the forum to ensure new methods of policing including hi-tech facilities were devised and infused into what he described as “citizen-led policing” buoyed by inter-agency cooperation.

The IGP, Baba explained that the forum became necessary to generate new ideas on how to properly reposition the force in line with contemporary intelligence-led policing.

“We want to use this forum to review and reassess the capacity of the Police to combat internal security threats,” Baba stressed and commended President Buhari’s administration for its commitment to repositioning the force to contain the prevailing insecurity in the land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate