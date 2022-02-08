Gunmen abduct 40-year-old woman, baby in Bauchi

Metro
By Ishola Michael, Bauchi
Gunmen abduct 40-year-old woman baby in Bauchi

There is palpable tension in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State following the abduction of 40 years old woman, Habitat Khadijah Audu Ardo of Tsamiya village in Boi area of the state.

A statement by the personnel of the Joint Task Force stationed in Boi, Bogoro LGA made available to Tribune Online revealed that Hajiya Khadijah was kidnapped with her baby on Monday night.

The statement read: “At about 1200 hours, villagers reported to our office the kidnapped case involving one Kadijah Audu Ardo by heavily armed gunmen.”

The statement further contained, “We quickly mobilised our personnel and moved to the community. As I’m talking to you we are doing everything possible to secure the life of the woman and her baby.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

A resident of Tsamiya village, Mr Joel Tuta, said that: “We are living in fear since this incident took place yesterday. The gunmen came in the dead of the night and took away Khadija and her baby.”

Speaking about the night of the incident, Khadija’s husband, Mallam Audu Ardo, said he passed the night in a nearby village he had gone to see his cows.

“I’m not aware anything is about to happen. I was not at home when they came. I want to appeal to the kidnappers to please release my wife and her baby. They are innocent,” Audu said.

The village head of Boi, Mr Bala Ibrahim Likita, said “I’m shocked that for the first time kidnappers have gained access to my domain. Allah ya karemu.”

As of the time of the report, the State Police Command could not be reached for confirmation as the Command PPRO was unavailable

 

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

You might also like
Metro

Court slates April 26 for judgment of suit against Senate by CCT boss, Umar

Metro

One dead, another person rescued in Kano gas explosion

Metro

Gunmen abduct Edo IPMAN chairman, kill driver

Metro

Road accident kills three persons, injures three others in Anambra

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More