Gunmen abduct 40-year-old woman, baby in Bauchi

There is palpable tension in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State following the abduction of 40 years old woman, Habitat Khadijah Audu Ardo of Tsamiya village in Boi area of the state.

A statement by the personnel of the Joint Task Force stationed in Boi, Bogoro LGA made available to Tribune Online revealed that Hajiya Khadijah was kidnapped with her baby on Monday night.

The statement read: “At about 1200 hours, villagers reported to our office the kidnapped case involving one Kadijah Audu Ardo by heavily armed gunmen.”

The statement further contained, “We quickly mobilised our personnel and moved to the community. As I’m talking to you we are doing everything possible to secure the life of the woman and her baby.”

A resident of Tsamiya village, Mr Joel Tuta, said that: “We are living in fear since this incident took place yesterday. The gunmen came in the dead of the night and took away Khadija and her baby.”

Speaking about the night of the incident, Khadija’s husband, Mallam Audu Ardo, said he passed the night in a nearby village he had gone to see his cows.

“I’m not aware anything is about to happen. I was not at home when they came. I want to appeal to the kidnappers to please release my wife and her baby. They are innocent,” Audu said.

The village head of Boi, Mr Bala Ibrahim Likita, said “I’m shocked that for the first time kidnappers have gained access to my domain. Allah ya karemu.”

As of the time of the report, the State Police Command could not be reached for confirmation as the Command PPRO was unavailable