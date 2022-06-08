Buhari returns to Eagle Square

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Eagle Square in Abuja for the concluding part of the ongoing national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He had departed the venue earlier this morning following an all-night vigil as the exercise unfolded.

Having taken a short rest and freshened up, he is back to witness the outcome of the poll alongside the First Lady, Aisha Buhari. The president, who came back at about 12.30 pm, will now wait for the counting of votes and result declaration.

