National Convention: SDP begins delegates’ accreditation in Abuja

All is now set for the Presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Already delegates drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are converging on the International Conference Centre for accreditation ahead of the exercise under the Chairmanship of a corner Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni.

Prominent party leaders including Shehu Gabam (National Chairman), Olu Agunloye (national secretary), Mulikat Adeola, former leader, House of Representatives, Dr Olu Agunloye, National Secretary, Members of the National Working Committee of the Party, Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and members of Diplomatic Community among others, have arrived the venue for the exercise.

The duo of Adewole Adebayo and Kadijah Okunnu-Lamidi are vying for the sole ticket following the withdrawal of Dorathy Akenova.

A total of 1,710 delegates are expected to nominate the party’s presidential candidate.

In a brief chat with News men at the venue, the Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Chief Segun Oni, who is also the governorship candidate of the Party in the June 18 Governorship election in Ekiti State pledged the readiness of his committee to conduct a transparent, free, fair and credible primary election.





” We are set to conduct a talk of the town presidential primary election which is going to usher in a new beginning for true democracy in the country, we are just appealing to our delegates and party faithful across the nation to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and showcase what our Party stands for, peace and social justice”.

