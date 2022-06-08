LASU warns staff, students against presenting fake medical reports

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo have given a stern warning to members of staff and students of the university to desist forthwith from presenting fake medical reports to the university for the purpose of defrauding the system.

The school said it had detected such practice for some years among workers and students and had issued warnings severally against the practice in the past but the practice still persists despite the warning.

The management explained this position in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Tuesday night.

The management said the current warning would be the last one to be issued by the university as any worker or student found culpable henceforth of the practice would certainly face the consequences of their action.

It further stated that both workers and students should know that any medical report from outside the university system submitted to the university at any faculty for one purpose or the other would certainly be subjected to verification by the university’s health centre before such document is bound on the university

The management explained that the presentation of fake medical reports for any purpose is tantamount to the presentation of false documents to gain undue advantage from the system and the practice is punishable under the rules and regulations of the university.





