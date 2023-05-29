In anticipation of the formal inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Eagle Square in Abuja, stringent security checks have been implemented at the venue.

The Nigerian Tribune observed a steady influx of guests as early as 6 am, with many eager to secure prime positions ahead of the inauguration proceedings scheduled to commence at 10 am.

Entrance gates leading to the venue were heavily guarded by security personnel from the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the military, and officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Armoured personnel carriers were strategically positioned to block access to roads linking the Federal Secretariat, where Eagle Square is located.

Most VIPs were transported by bus from the Old Parade Ground to Eagle Square, and they had to walk a short distance before gaining entry through a single gate.

Representatives from the diplomatic community in the capital city were also present to witness the event.

Notably, some traditional rulers, particularly those from western Nigeria, were seen making their way into the venue, while certain clergy members attempted to gain access to the VIP pavilion.

As of now, President-elect Bola Tinubu and outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari have yet to arrive at the venue.

In his recent national broadcast, President Buhari, who is about to complete his second term, expressed confidence that he is leaving Nigeria in a better state than when he assumed office in 2015.

President Buhari plans to relocate to Daura once he hands over the reins of government to his successor today, marking the end of his tenure.

