The official portrait of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu who will be sworn in as the President today, Monday, has been unveiled.

This was announced on Monday by one of Tinubu’s aides, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga while revealing Tinubu’s official portrait via his verified Twitter handle said that he shall be known and called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu henceforth.

He wrote, “From today 29 May 2023, he shall be known and called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The glory belongs To Almighty God, the God of all possibilities.

And also to us the Nigerian people.

Here is the official portrait of Nigeria’s 16th President.”