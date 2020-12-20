Buhari mourns late NIPSS DG, Galadima

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof Habu Galadima, the Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

A statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said Buhari described him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the President said while commiserating with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State.

President Buhari added that “With the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large have lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…