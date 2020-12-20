Kankara students’ abduction: Reinforce your capacity to secure Nigerians, APC governors tell IGP, Service Chiefs

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reacted to the rescue of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement congratulated his counterpart in Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of the abducted students.

While it disclosed that the security of the nation was a collective responsibility, Governor Bagudu tasked “security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.”

The PGF, however, maintained that the “rescue, once more attests to the capacity and competence of Nigerian security agencies to protect, defend and secure the country.”

The statement further insisted that despite security challenges, Nigeria and Nigerians must be secured as “one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God” as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended.

The statement read in part: “The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the families of abducted students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, people and government of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians to celebrate the rescue and return of all the abducted students of the school.

“The rescue once more attests to the capacity and competence of Nigerian security agencies to protect, defend and secure the country.

“With the rescue of the students, we wish to express of our gratitude to God Almighty and all those who worked for the successful rescue of these students from the hands of criminal armed bandits, especially, the government of Katsina State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari. Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children. It demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem are a responsibility that require united, resolute and prompt responses.

“We, therefore, appeal to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing our dear nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend the lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.

“On our part, as governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of insecurity in the country.

“We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and must be secured as ‘one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God’ as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…