Buhari felicitates Bishop Okonkwo, Owelle Chikelu on birthdays

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, on his 75th birthday, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the Christian leader, “whose commitment to serving God and humanity continues to inspire and attract people in their numbers, within and outside the country.”

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday said the President felicitated with the Christian community and its leaders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), for the milestone in the life of Bishop Okonkwo, affirming that his focus on God, advocacy for practical, balanced Christian living, and large-heartedness has influenced many lives, and brought succour to innumerable people.

It said as the Patron and Founder of the Empowerment for the Less Privileged (ELP) Foundation, President Buhari noted, with appreciation, the contribution of the Christian leader to lifting many out of poverty, strides in tackling diseases and other health challenges, while providing opportunities for many to get an education through scholarships and vocational training.

The President prayed that the light in the life of the Presiding Bishop of TREM will continue to shine and that he be endued with good health, strength, and longer life.

President Buhari similarly warmly felicitated with Owelle Gilbert Chikelu, Owelle of Ichida, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The President joined members of the Chikelu family, the Ichida community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and all well-wishers in thanksgiving to almighty God for the numerous blessings bestowed on the Owelleover the years.

A separate statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Buhari recognized Owelle Chikelu’s significant contributions in different fields of endeavour to Nigeria’s development, appreciating his devotion to duty as an economist, administrator, Federal permanent secretary of over ten years, minister, corporate citizen and former Chairman of the Guaranty Trust Bank.

The President commended the elder statesman and community leader for leading his community with dignity, wisdom and respect for constituted authority, praying God Almighty to grant the nonagenarian continued good health and joy for many more years.

