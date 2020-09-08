Police launch campaign against cultism, other vices in Oyo

The Oyo State police command has launched a campaign against cultism and other vices in the state.

According to a statement made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the campaign is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Fadeyi stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said the campaign was unveiled on August 13, 2015, while the IGP was the Enugu State Commissioner of Police.

“CP Enwonwu stated further that the campaign is aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism and other vices, making our environment safe and secured, in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing.

“Furthermore, relevant stakeholders, the media, corporate organisations, political class, student union bodies, town union leaders, faith-based organisations, post-primary school management board, ministry of youth and sports, labour union and trade union bodies, artisans, women and market unions, sister security agencies, men of the new media, neighbourhood watch groups among others are implored to be part of this initiative by the IGP.

“Consequent upon this, two new jingles on the sensitisation of the general public has been released and attached for the media houses to use from time to time to enlighten the general public,” the statement by the PPRO read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

Police launch campaign

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…