President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and renewal of the Governing Board for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday gave the name of the new Chairman of the Board as Mr James Olugbenga Akintola, who succeeds Mr Tunde Lemo, after the latter voluntarily stepped down.

It said other members of the old Board have their terms renewed.

According to the statement, Lemo conveyed his appreciation to President Buhari for the opportunity given to him to serve the country.

It informed that Akintola, the new Chairman, had occupied similar positions in many States.

The statement further said that as a multi-skilled construction professional, he had been Senior Special Assistant Infrastructure in Ogun State, Consultant to Kwara State, Special Adviser Infrastructure, Oyo State, and Executive Chairman, of Lagos State Public Works Corporation, among others.

He holds a B.Sc in Architecture from the University of Lagos, and an M.Sc in the same field from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang





The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…