In continuation of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the NYSC Scheme, the Yobe State Secretariat held a lecture and awards celebration at Cedars Hotel in Damaturu on Thursday.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Bare of the Department of History and International Studies, Yobe State University titled, NYSC – Five Decades of Fostering National Unity and Development.

Dr Ibrahim Bare highlighted some of the giant strides of the Scheme in the last five decades and concluded that the NYSC has come to stay in view of its relevance in the task of nation-building.

In a remark, the State Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima stated that the Golden Jubilee celebration is not a festivity but a moment for stock-taking for the journey thus far and mountains still to climb going forward.

The event which also featured an award ceremony attracted top government functionaries, traditional, religious and opinion leaders as well as NYSC ‘s critical stakeholders. Some of the awards include the best host community, best corps employer, friendly LGA long-serving and merit award for staff.

Responding on behalf of the awardee, the Emir of Machina, Alh (Dr) Bashir Al – Bashir Machinama whose community won the best host community award, thanked the NYSC for the recognition.

Dr Al – Bashir used the opportunity to share the fond memories of his service year in the old Bendel State; appreciated the vision of the founding fathers of this great Scheme.

He informed the gathering that two Corps members that served in his domain in 2005 are behind the design of the Machina Annual Cultural Festival which has become an international event, he therefore solicited for the sustenance of the Scheme by governments at all levels.

There were goodwill messages from the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board Yobe State and a representative of Corps Employers.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of an award to the State Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima by the State Commander Man ‘O’ War Yobe State Command in recognition of her sterling leadership qualities.

