Buhari condoles with Turkey, Greece over earthquake

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered deep condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, over the earthquake that struck both countries, leaving many casualties.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja, on Sunday, said the president also commiserated with families in City of Izmir, Turkey and Greek islands of Samos, Greece, who lost loved ones, sympathizing with the government and people of the two countries as they make efforts to save lives while recovering from the shock of the earthquake.

“The government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Turkey and Greece in this trying period as they deal with the unmitigated fallouts of a natural disaster,” President Buhari stated.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.

