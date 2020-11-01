Gbajabiamila advises youths to be productive, self-reliant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has advised Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant at this time.

In commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, Hon Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian youth have a lot of potentials in them, which they must work assiduously toward achieving.

He noted that with the teaming youth that Nigeria has and their great potentials, the country could attain greater heights in future.

The Speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring November 1 of every year as Nigeria’s Youth Day.

