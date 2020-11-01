AEDC reverts to revised service-based reflective tariff

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Sunday, said it has reverted to the revised service-based reflective tariff as approved by the regulatory agency.

The new tariff is effective 1st November 2020.

In a statement issued by the Company’s General Manager, Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, the DisCo stated that customers on the pre-paid platform will be first to experience the revised tariff when they vend.

It further explained that the revised tariff will reflect in the bills for customers on estimated billing when they receive their electricity bill.

“The tariff is divided into 5 Bands and based on hours of supply to the customers. While customers on Bands D & E have their tariff frozen, those on Bands A, B & C will see some level of reduction in their tariff as they vend,” it added.

However, AEDC assured that it will, in line with the spirit and letter of the service reflective tariff, ensure that all customers receive quality service.

“We are also committed to the improvement of service to customers in all our franchise area.

“We, however, appeal to customers to please see this tariff regime as an opportunity for them to join hands with AEDC to speed up the process of improving the quality of service in the Nigerian power sector,” it said.

