2 Nasarawa civil servants in custody over alleged diversion of nine trucks of fertilizers

Police in Nasarawa State is working to unravel how nine trucks of fertilizers meant for farmers in the state went missing.

Two state ministry of agriculture and natural resources officials, an accountant and store man, alleged to be behind the disappearance of the products have been arrested.

Mr Nuhu Ibrahim-Oshafu, the commissioner in charge of the ministry, disclosed this when he appeared before the State House of Assembly committee on agriculture for the defence 2022 budgets performances in Lafia on Friday.

He said the state government procured 21 trucks of fertilizers at the sum of N238million for distribution to the farmers in the state, but nine trucks worth of the products disappeared from the store.

He said the affected officials have since been suspended and handed over to the police for investigation.

The commissioner expressed worries about the dearth of extension workers that will aid agricultural activities in the state while calling on the state assembly to intervene.

He said presently, there is one extension worker attached to 12,000 to 15,000 farmers in the state.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Mr Emmanuel Allahnana, warned that the Assembly will invoke appropriate legislation against any ministry official who undermines the ongoing effort to enhance and boost agriculture in the state.

He specifically warned them against sharp practices in the distribution of fertilizers to the farmers as the wet season reaches its peak.

He urged the state government to employ more extension workers while expressing worries over their shortage despite the critical role they play in the agriculture value chain.

