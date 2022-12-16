Buhari a motivation for inner strength ― Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

In a press release personally signed by the former Vice President on Friday, he noted: “President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength.”

The PDP presidential flag-bearer prayed for President Buhari “to continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality, as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”

