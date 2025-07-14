Buhari, a champion of democracy, regional integration — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari describing him as a champion of democracy and regional integration.

In a statement signed by the President of the commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and entire Nigerians.

“ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent,” Dr. Touray said.

The ECOWAS Commission President’s tribute highlights the significant impact of President Buhari’s leadership on the region.

“His commitment to democratic principles and regional cooperation has left a lasting legacy in West Africa. Dr. Touray prayed that the soul of the late former President rest in paradise.

ALSO READ: 10 things Buhari will be remembered for

As the region mourns the loss of a great leader, ECOWAS remains committed to building on the foundations laid by President Buhari.

The organization’s continued efforts to promote economic integration, peace, and stability in West Africa are a testament to the enduring impact of his legacy.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, while mourning Buhari’s passing, described him as a statesman of uncommon integrity and a towering figure in Nigeria’s history.

Tuggar said Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, both in uniform and in civilian leadership.

“President Buhari’s legacy is marked by a lifelong commitment to discipline, national unity, and the fight against corruption,” Tuggar stated. “His calm resolve in moments of turbulence and his steadfast belief in the promise of Nigeria will continue to inspire generations.”

Tuggar highlighted Buhari’s commitment to regional and global cooperation, citing his role in the peaceful resolution of Gambia’s electoral crisis in 2016 and his efforts to roll back violent extremism in the Sahel.

He also noted Buhari’s support for liberation movements in South Africa and Namibia in the 1980s.

“At home and abroad, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s strength and dignity — a leader who carried the burdens of state with humility and a deep sense of duty,” Tuggar said. “He was a soldier by training and a patriot by instinct – and a committed champion of democracy.”

Tuggar quoted Buhari’s 2015 inauguration speech, where he said, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody,” adding that this statement reflected his commitment to serving the nation without bias. He also highlighted President Buhari’s pragmatic approach to international relations, citing his efforts to deepen ties with various countries and international organizations.

“Nigeria has lost a dedicated patriot; Africa has lost a noble son. We salute you,” Tuggar said, extending heartfelt condolences to President Buhari’s family, the government, and people of Nigeria.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE