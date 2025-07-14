Diogo Jota: What to know about Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of the iconic models of Lamborghini and it is a representation of Italian engineering and luxury. This luxury car costs between $517,770 to $699,000, depending on the customization.

This type of car is usually in limited production but in high demand. Due to this, the market value is quite strong, making it an asset.

Below is what to know about the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ:

1. The interior design

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a supercar that has Alcantara all over, where there is no carbon fiber, which is used for the structure of the door panels, instrument cluster, roof panels, and floorboards.

Basically, the overall design is inspired by aeronautics. In addition, the seats are designed with Alcantara upholstery, which gives them a luxurious touch and boldness.

2. The Engine

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is similar to the Lamborghini Squadra Corse racing programme. This SVJ engine has quick release pins, including 770 horsepower and 530 torque.

The light titanium intake valves allow for a redline of 8,500 rpm. You will get to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and 124 mph in 8.6 seconds.

3. The brakes

The Aventador SVJ brakes use a traditional vacuum boosting that pressurises 6-piston front calipers.

Behind the front wheels, you would find 15.7 carbon-ceramic rotors; at the rear, four-piston calipers squeeze 15.0 rotors. To ensure the brakes align with the active aerodynamics to keep you safe, the ABS system is tied to the stability control.

4. The transmission

The Lamborghini SVJ transmission makes use of a single dry clutch known as ISR — the Independent Shift Rods. This enables rapid gear changes that also allows you to have a sporty driving experience. As a single clutch design, the ISR transmission offers a unique engagement.

5. The exterior design

The SVJ’s exterior design comprises lightweight materials and aerodynamics. It also has a lighter higher-mounted exhaust system and a carbon fiber for removable hardtop and the body. The front end features larger air intakes to help with aerodynamic performance and cooling. The rear diffuser helps to manage the airflow underneath the car.