NCAA engages aviation security operators to enhance operational excellence

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has engaged Lead Aviation Security (AVSEC) operators and stakeholders in the aviation industry ecosystem in a bid to enhance operational excellence through standardisation and collaborations.

Speaking at a one-day consultative forum with the theme: ‘Aviation Security Operational Excellence through Standardisation and Collaboration’ in Abuja, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo said the event will further strengthen efficiency in the aviation sector.

Najomo stressed that the forum is not only about compliance but also about building resilience through effective collaboration, cooperation, communication and coordination among stakeholders.

He enjoined participants to reflect on the recognition that aviation security is a shared responsibility requiring coordination of collective efforts involving the regulator, operators, intelligence and law enforcement agencies, service providers and the general travelling public.

Najomo expressed the NCAA’s determination to embark on a compliance and enforcement drive on the recently reviewed national aviation security documents from 1st October, 2025 as indicated in the All-Operators Letter (AOL) circulated in March, 2025.

The DGCA, therefore, charged stakeholders to show the desired commitment in complying with these measures to avoid being a subject of enforcement action.

The symposium also featured a keynote presentation by the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, as well as expert-led insightful technical and interactive sessions.

The event was held at the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps headquarters in Abuja and was organised by the NCAA Directorate of Aviation Security Regulations, led by the Director, Dr. Bernard Omogo.

