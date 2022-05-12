Bridging claims: Over N58bn disbursed to marketers in six months ― NMDPRA

In view of the fuel scarcity situation in some states across the country including Abuja, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), on Thursday, said it in the last six months, disbursed over N58billion to oil marketers.

It said out of the said sum, N34 billion went directly to members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The Authority in a statement, obtained by the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja said some of the pending payments were due to the reluctance of marketers to reconcile their claims.

It said this was in spite of the Authority’s continuous appeal to come for reconciliation whenever there are discrepancies.

The statement partly read: “The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has taken note of concerns raised by some Oil Marketers over their outstanding bridging claims.

“The administration of bridging payment is a continuous process as hundreds of trucks load and discharge products daily thereby adding to the claims.”





The statement further stressed that the total amount disbursed so far was the highest ever paid within a 6-months span by previous fund administrators,” which implies that the reimbursement of marketer’s transportation differentials for petroleum products movement from depots to sales outlets is a priority to the NMDPRA.”

In addition, it said Freight Rates were recently reviewed upwards to reflect current market realities and stimulate investments in the transportation of petroleum products in the country to ensure uninterrupted distribution.

However, it assured that the NNPC has sufficient PMS to last over 47 days, translating to about 2.65 billion litres.

“Therefore there is no need to panic as the current situation being experienced in some parts of the country will soon stabilize.

“To address this, some loading depots have been directed to operate on extended hours to enable increased truck-out.

“In the interim, the vessel discharge operations have been reviewed to fast-track truck loading and distribution in order to meet increased demand,” the statement added.

The Authority further reiterated its commitment to honour and process legitimate and verified bridging claims to ensure product availability nationwide.

Meanwhile, the National President, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in a telephone interview with Tribune, Alhaji Debo Ahmed acknowledged the payment but noted that there were accumulated backlogs yet to be paid to marketers.

According to him, bridging claims are payments that are continuous, hence the accumulations.

“It is an ongoing thing. For the past 11months, they have not paid anything. All the North are bridging from the South. So as an ongoing thing, the debt continues accumulating. If you paid N58bn what about the accumulated ones? It is a continuous payment and it is not going to stop. As you continue going, you continue paying.

“The backlog is so much and most people don’t carry their vehicles to go and load. Not because of Sallah. It is because they have not paid marketers these equalisation funds. Marketers went to the bank to borrow money,” he said.

He further queried the reason for the discontinuation of the former digital system of payment, which he identified as aquilla.

According to him, the automated system had overruled the need for reconciliation as it automatically captures trucks loaded with products while bridging payments are made instantly.

He added: “On not coming for reconciliation. There was an aquilla. Immediately you drop your product, the aquila will capture it and your payment will be made. It is a digital process where it is attached to every vehicle that loads. It goes straight, there is nothing to disturb it, and no reconciliation needed but since this new administration came up, it has stopped. why did they stop it?

“If this their digital platform had been working, there wouldn’t be a need for any reconciliation because the meter is there, it monitors when you are moving from one place to the other. There is no hanky panky at all. The digital system stopped running about 11 months ago.

“NMDPRA should give an audience to the marketers and tell us how many people they have paid because people will not just come and be crying if they have paid them.

“It is just now we are sending data of payment. They were using aquilla and now you are asking people to come for reconciliation, what are they reconciling when aquila is there it is automatic,” he added.

