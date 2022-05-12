Hoodlums attack Ondo House of Assembly aspirant campaign trail

Suspected political thugs on Wednesday attacked the campaign trail of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant identified as Ogunlowo, injuring about 20 supporters and damaging some of the vehicles.

The hoodlums who intercepted the convoy of the aspirant’s supporters who were coming from Akure, the state capital, after submitting her nomination form, at Italorun, descended on the supporters and injured many of them.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who were armed with cutlasses, guns and other dangerous weapons beat some occupants of the vehicle blue-black.

According to an eyewitness, “the aspirant was returning from Akure to Idanre where she went to submit her nomination form, with her supporters.

“So along the road, the thugs came out and attacked them with guns, cutlasses and broken bottles and they inflicted injuries on the supporters while they also vandalised the vehicles in the convoy.”

He however noted that the aspirant escaped the attack unhurt while those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment in Akure, Idanre and Ondo towns.

One of the victims, Gbodi Bamidele, who is also the leader of the Idanre Local Government Legislative Council, alleged that the attack was sponsored by political rivals of the aspirant.

He said, “We are coming from Akure where our aspirant went to submit her nomination form. When we got to Oja Anaye, one of the thugs came with others to attack us.

“They came with guns, bottles and cutlasses. Our members were seriously injured. They have been taken to the hospital.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said it was a fight between supporters of two political aspirants in the area.

Odunlami, however, said the police in the area had intervened and calmed the situation while the injured had been taken to the hospital.

She said: “There was an altercation between supporters of two aspirants in the area. It led to a shoot out. The police from Idanre Division was able to maintain peace while the victims have been taken to the hospital.”