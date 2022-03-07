(BREAKING): Woman missing in Lagos BRT found dead

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
Oluwabamise

Ayanwole Oluwabamise, a 22-year-old lady, who was reported missing after boarding a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus over a week ago has been found dead.

The late Oluwabamise was said to have been a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah in Lagos State.

Sources say that her corpse was found on a bridge in Lagos Island.

The corpse was then taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.

Oluwabamise on Saturday, February 26, reportedly boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop, Ajah, after which she was reported missing.

More details later …

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Fuel scarcity, plot to force Nigerians to accept subsidy removal ― CNG

Latest News

Confusion at APC national secretariat as Niger gov, Nnamani, others in closed-door…

Latest News

Nigeria’s vegetable demand exceeds supply by 13 million metric tons ― Envoy

Latest News

Metallurgical development centre, mining institute pivotal to achieve desired growths…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More