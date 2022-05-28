(BREAKING) With 371 votes, Atiku is PDP’s presidential candidate

Former Vice President and the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has once again emerged as the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 election.
He emerged victorious in the primaries conducted at the national convention of the main opposition party inside the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.
Twelve aspirants took part in the contest following the withdrawal of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.
The former Vice President polled a total of 371 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who garnered 237 votes.
The result of the election declared showed that the former president of the Senate came third with 70 votes.
This is how they voted:
Total void votes = 12
Oliver Diana = 1 vote
Sam Ohanbuwan = 1 vote
Pius Anyim = 14 votes
Udom Emmanuel = 38 votes
Bala Muhammed = 20 votes
Bukola Saraki = 70 votes
Nyesom Wike = 237 votes
Abubakar Atiku = 371 votes
