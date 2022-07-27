BREAKING: Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment over insecurity 

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senators across party lines on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the unresolved rising rates of insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers, who angrily stormed out of the plenary around 2.10 pm, were all chanting “Buhari must go” repeatedly.

Addressing journalists at the Senate Press Corps, Centre, the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, said they gave President Buhari six weeks ultimatum within which he must resolve the heightened insecurity in the country or face impeachment from the National Assembly.

Aduda, who was flanked by many other lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the newly formed New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) expressed displeasure at the daily occurrence of kidnappings, killings, extortions by the terrorists and bandits across the country.

Details later…

