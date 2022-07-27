BREAKING: Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment over insecurity 

Senators across party lines on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the unresolved rising rates of insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers, who angrily stormed out of the plenary around 2.10 pm, were all chanting “Buhari must go” repeatedly.

Addressing journalists at the Senate Press Corps, Centre, the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, said they gave President Buhari six weeks ultimatum within which he must resolve the heightened insecurity in the country or face impeachment from the National Assembly.

Aduda, who was flanked by many other lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the newly formed New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) expressed displeasure at the daily occurrence of kidnappings, killings, extortions by the terrorists and bandits across the country.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Senators call for Buhari Senators call for Buhari

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Senators call for Buhari Senators call for Buhari

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP