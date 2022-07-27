The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Senator Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC caucus in the Senate.

The party’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The letter was read by Senator Ahmad Lawan, at the start of the plenary on Wednesday.

Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The letter reads, “With reference to your letter No.: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated June 16, 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party.

“Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.

“While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

APC nominates Ibrahim Gobir as new senate leader, APC caucus chairman

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE