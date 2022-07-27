Ogun approves appointment of Matemilola as new Olowu of Owu

The Ogun State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Saka Adelola Matemilola as the new Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta.

Matemilola will succeed the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who reigned from July 2005 to December 12, 2021.

In a statement issued by Governor Dapo Abiodun Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, also approved the appointments of Prince Oluwaseyi Mulero, as the Aboro of Ibese in Yewa North and Prince Rufai Adeleke Adeyalu as the new Lemo of Ode-Lemo in Sagamu.

While Prince Ademola Eletu is the new Onitele of Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area; Prince Ogunsola Muyideen Oluseyi Soile as the new Ayanperuwa of Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area and

Prince Lukman Salami as the new Ebi of Idena in the Ikenne Local Government Area.

The state government equally announced the approval of some persons into vacant chieftaincy positions, while approval was also granted for the change of a chieftaincy title.

The decision for the approvals was taken during the State Executive Committee meeting held on Monday evening.

Somorin, who disclosed that approvals for the chieftaincy declaration of the Onikooko of Kooko Ebiye in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and the Olu of Ajura in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, were also granted by the state executive council, said that a total of 11 chieftaincy approvals were granted.

He further noted that the Exco also approved the appointments of Chiefs Rasheed Adisa Raji and Ganiu Kolawole Egunjobi as the new Asipa Egba and Otun Egba, respectively.

