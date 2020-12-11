BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation as aide tests positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has decided to go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on 10th of December.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the unnamed aide was said to have tested positive, making the governor to decide to go into self-isolation from today, Friday.

According to the statement, the governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank later on Friday but will remain in isolation until the results of the test are available.

“This is not the first time the governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus,” the commissioner stated.

Details later…..

