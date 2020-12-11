Communal killings: Delta govt imposes 24hr curfew, suspends monarchs of two warring Isoko communities

With a dusk to dawn curfew imposed, the Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State has suspended the traditional rulers of Emede and Igbide kingdoms due to their inability to arrest the degenerating communal crises in their domains.

The traditional rulers are Edward Obukeni 1, Ovie of Igbide kingdom and Johnson Omote Ewhiri 11, Ovie of Emede Kingdom.

As a way of compelling them to take charge of their territories, the LGA has also withheld the monthly salaries accrued to them until normalcy is restored in their territories.

The traditional rulers are said to be entitled to five per cent of the local government allocation as salaries.

The suspension was effected at the Emergency Security Council meeting held on Friday at Oleh following the recent killings, arson and criminality in Igbide and Emede communities of same Isoko ancestry.

A recent renewed crisis between Emede and Igbide last Tuesday and Wednesday had leftover five persons dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed with allegations that mercenaries were hired one of the communities to fight the other.

The two Isoko communities have been on each others’ throats for years over a boundary dispute, but the latest mayhem may not be unconnected to leadership crisis rocking Igbide.

Recall that the age-long boundary dispute between the two brothers had, from 1986 to 1987, led to the deaths of over 100 persons and destruction of several houses.

The LGA Security Council declared the curfew and suspension in a statement by Okah Akpotha Fidelis, Press Secretary to the Chairman of Isoko South Local Government, Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo.

Describing the crisis as “acts of extreme criminality,” the chairman said the imposed a 24-hour indefinite curfew on the two communities would beginning from 6:00 p.m on Friday, 11th December 2020.

He, however, warned that violators of the curfew would be severely punished, adding that the meeting also resolved to officially communicate a recommendation for the withdrawal of the monarchs’ Staff Of Offices to the Delta State government as well as strip the President Generals of Igbide and Emede communities of their powers and recognition.

The statement also affirmed that the security council has declared President Generals of Igbide wanted and urged the law enforcement agencies to swiftly carry out the resolution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Delta govt imposes curfew Delta govt imposes curfew

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Delta govt imposes curfew Delta govt imposes curfew

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE