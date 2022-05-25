BREAKING: Makinde wins Oyo PDP gov primary

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, emerged the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo State.

At the primary held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Makinde polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his challenger, Mr Hazeem Gbolarunmi who had two votes.

As announced by the returning officer, Ben Obi represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia, Makinde emerged as the PDP governorship candidate for Oyo State having polled the highest number of valid.

There were a total of six void votes out of the total votes cast of 1,048.

