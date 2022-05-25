Ohanaeze condemns killing of pregnant woman, her kids in Anambra

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide sympathises with the North, especially the families of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids that were recently killed in Isulo Orumba Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The statement noted, ‘We condemned in strong terms the barbaric acts of violence and killing of the Adamawa pregnant woman and her kids.

It added, “It’s not in the character of Ndigbo to indulge in such desecration and sacrilege, those behind these carnages are criminals and must be made to face the consequences of their actions with stiff penalties through death.”

The statement, alleged, “We are shocked at how the Anambra Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo is not defending the oath of office, he took as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives and properties of citizens of Anambra State.

“If there’s anybody to be blamed for the senseless killings in the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo should be held accountable for the actions of these criminals, this is not time to shift blames because the bucks stop at the Governor’s table, he should arrest the insecurity challenges confronting the people of Anambra State.”





“We are aware of the fact that criminal elements have hijacked the violent agitation and turned it into a killing spree.”

“North should accept our condolences, especially ACF and Arewa youths, we recommend the castration of those criminals ravaging the southeast.

“Ohanaeze is ready to partner with the Government and people of Anambra to end this madness, this is

the best time for action and not to make bogus speeches and take pictures in DSS facilities,” it said.

