Three out of 18 aspirants enter race for Kwara PDP governorship primary

Out of the 18 governorship aspirants that signified to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, only three of them faced the rigour of the party primaries in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Tribune Online gathered that as of Wednesday morning, four leading governorship aspirants were still in the race.

However, out of the remaining four aspirants, the youngest aspirant of the lot, Baba Idris, announced his withdrawal from the governorship contest early Wednesday morning, leaving only three aspirants who had obtained forms, and been screened and cleared to participate in the primary.

The three contenders are Aliyu Ahman Patigi, Professor Yisa Gana and Muhammed Yahman.

The total number of delegates to vote at the Kwara PDP Governorship primary is 596.

The breakdown shows three delegates in the 193 electoral wards in the state, making a total number of 579 delegates.





Also, there is also the addition of one national delegate per local government area from the 16 LGAs as well as one physically challenged delegate, making a total number of 596 delegates.

Arca Santa, the venue of the PDP primaries in Ilorin was a beehive of activities, as delegates in their large number, were called into the hall for commencement of the exercise at 2:30 pm.

