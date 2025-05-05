Fayemi warned me not to inherit his enemies — Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has revealed that his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, warned him against inheriting his enemies in the state and beyond.

Oyebanji explained that the advice from the former governor has been instrumental in shaping his inclusive governance style, which he says is beneficial to the state.

The governor spoke on Sunday during the second part of his interview with Television Continental (TVC), monitored by our correspondent in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor, who will be marking his third year in office on 16 October 2025, noted that his decision to work closely with all four former governors of the state is paying off and helping his administration achieve its shared prosperity agenda for the citizens.

He further stated that his administration is implementing a 30-year development plan initiated during Fayemi’s tenure, emphasising that governance must be inclusive to truly benefit the people.

Speaking about how Fayemi left a letter for him upon assuming office in 2022, Oyebanji said, “When I became governor, former Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi wrote me a personal letter and left it on my table.

“The first time I got to the office after my inauguration, I read the letter, and he told me, ‘Don’t inherit my enemies. Reach out to them. As long as you can, be at peace with them.’

“That line in the letter is deep and loaded.”

He disclosed that unity among political leaders and his relationship with them have significantly assisted his administration in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ekiti.

Oyebanji acknowledged the advice of former governors Niyi Adebayo, Fayemi, Ayodele Fayose, and Segun Oni, describing them as his mentors.

“A divided people cannot develop. The kind of development you have seen in Ekiti State over the last two and a half years is because we are all reading from the same book, working together, and there is no tension amongst the political gladiators.

“The first thing I did when I became governor was to pledge that I am the governor of Ekiti State, not just the governor of a political party.

“I decided within myself to reach out to those who contested with me, and fortunately, all of them are now in sync with me.

“I have Governor Adebayo, I have Governor Fayemi, I have Governor Oni, so I consider myself blessed to have these former governors. They have more experience in governance than I do. They each have their strengths and weaknesses.

“So, when confronted with any serious issue, I know when to call Governor Segun Oni and ask, ‘Oga, what would you do in this situation?’ I know when to call Governor Fayose, I know when to call Fayemi, and I know when to call Adebayo.

“If I don’t have a relationship with them, I wouldn’t be able to pick up my phone and call them. I am extremely grateful to all of them for their mentorship and support,” he said.

He added that Ekiti’s cultural homogeneity is an asset that should not be undermined by political division.

Oyebanji said, “Ekiti State is the only homogeneous state in this country.

“All of us are Ekiti; we speak the same language, we have the same culture, we share the same identity. To me, that is an asset. If governance is not inclusive, the people will suffer.

“The leaders will not take any of the bullets. Leaders and their families will be fine, but the people who have entrusted their mandates to you will suffer.”

