The Lagos-Kano rail line has commenced freight operations.

This announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga on his X handle on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

According to the Minister of Transportation, a trial run moving import containers from Apapa Port in Lagos to Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano was conducted a few days ago.

Senator Sa’id Alkali visited the site in Kano State earlier in May for an on-the-spot inspection of the project.

He also announced that the line has been linked up to Zawaciki Dala Dry Port, the commercial city of Kano.

He said, ”You may recall that during our regular project inspection last month, I @~Ya Ladifu mentioned that we plan to resume freight services on the old narrow gauge rail line from Lagos to Kano in June after completing rehabilitation.

Recently, we conducted a trial run moving import containers from Apapa Port in Lagos to Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano, and we successfully transported numerous 40 ft containers from Lagos to Kano in just a few days.

This freight rail line testing, spanning a distance of 1132 kilometers, had approximately five locomotive driver changing stations at Ibadan, Offa, Mokwa, Minna, and Kaduna Junction. Through the Nigerian Railway Corporation @info_NRC

We have implemented a regular inspection mechanism to prevent potential vandalism of rail tracks, including the removal of clips and fish plates. I am delighted to announce to Nigerians that today 6th June 2024, the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT

GCFR will be officially launching the reopening of this corridor for freight.

This significant railway route will create numerous opportunities for businesses and facilitate the movement of import and export goods between these crucial regions in the country.

It is our intention that this railway service will facilitate the transportation of a substantial number of import and export containers, leading to improvements in transportation services, a decrease in road traffic accidents, lower costs of goods, and a boost to our Gross Domestic Product.

Our dedication to the continuation and successful conclusion of current projects is guided by the principles outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

The President has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing assistance and support for any initiatives that aim to improve the transportation sector in the country.

We are confident that if future governments adopt the same forward-thinking political dedication shown by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we can realize the Nigeria we aspire to.”

