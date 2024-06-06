A socio-political group called Good Governance to Better Kogi Life (GGBKL) has slammed the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for appointing some opposition in his cabinet.

The group in a press statement issued on Thursday, signed by Joseph Taiwo and made available to newsmen said the governor appointed three members of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) from Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal Constituency into his cabinet.

The group noted that the two persons appointed by the governor worked against the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the Governorship election.

“The appointment of the like of Tope Raji as Senior Special Assistant on Political Affairs from Aiyetoro Gbedde, Ijumu and Owoyomi Ayoka Williams Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Executive Governor (West) from Bunu all worked against APC during the Governorship election as they fully supported the ADC Governorship candidate, Hon. Leke Abeji,” he said.

The group therefore appealed to the governor to look into the issue and appoint those who work for APC in other to avoid a party crisis during the next governorship election in the state.

The group added that some members of APC did everything possible to make sure Ododo won the election, stating however that such people have been left out by the governor.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE