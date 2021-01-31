BREAKING: Lagos govt shifts resumption of workers on GL14 and below from Feb 1 to Feb 26

Civil servants in Lagos on Grade Level 14 and below who have been asked to resume on February 1, 2021, from their stay at home order were on Sunday told to remain at home till February 26, 2021.

The state government announced this on Sunday night through a statement issued by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, against the backdrop of the rising cases in the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the statement, some of the cases recorded in the past few days were from some public servants in the state, thus necessitating the need to extend the stay at home order.

According to the statement posted on the Twitter handle of the state government @followlasg: “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended the work from home directive to all state public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 1st February to Friday, 26th February, 2021.

“A statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola noted with concern that pockets of Coronavirus infections had been observed among public servants in the state.

“Muri-Okunola stated also that the directive is in line with the Presidential Order on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations which states that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space.

“He advised staff to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands with soap and water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.

“Muri-Okunola reiterated that the directive excludes Essential Duty Staff, First Responders, as well as Officers saddled with assignments in the weekly Duty Rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Lagos govt shifts resumption of workers on GL14 and below from Feb 1 to Feb 26

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

BREAKING: Lagos govt shifts resumption of workers on GL14 and below from Feb 1 to Feb 26