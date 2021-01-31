Makinde charges residents on creation of healthy environment

The Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has charged residents of the state on the need to keep the environment clean to create a clean and healthy environment.

He added that residents also need to key to wealth creation.

The governor, who was represented by the special adviser to the governor on environment, Mr Ademola Aderinto, said this during one year anniversary of an initiative ” Planet 3R,” held at Adegbayi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday.

He noted the need for people to give support to such initiative, which according to him will help reduce waste and help in generating resources.

He, however, lauded the founder of the initiative and also declared his support to Planet 3R initiative with an aim of improving the environment.

While he also charged the youths on the need to come up with more of such initiatives towards achieving a better environment.

Also speaking the founder, Planet 3r, Adejoke Lasisi, explained that the initiative was aimed at converting waste into useful products, therefore reducing waste in the environment.

She added that the initiative was also meant to create employment opportunity for the youths.

While she added that she began the initiative with aso oke fabric business, weaving school before embarked on recycling waste products.

The three-time awardee, however, revealed her plans to sensitise 4,300 students and youths on recycling, adding that 250 bags made from recycled waste will be distributed to 250 less privilege students.

