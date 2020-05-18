BREAKING: FG extends easing of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja by another two weeks

The Federal Government on Monday further extended the easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by another two weeks.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who announced this during the daily media briefing of the task force in Abuja, said this became necessary because of the increasing number of cases in the country.

He said the extension which will begin on Tuesday will last till the first week of June.

He also said the 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. curfew put in place by the government would still be in place.

Details later…..