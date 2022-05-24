(BREAKING) EFCC operatives break into Okorocha’s house

By Tribune Online
Why we were at Okorocha’s home

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have broken into the house of Rochas Okorocha, the senator representing Imo State West, in a bid to arrest him.

The EFCC also forcefully evacuated everyone from the premises and used teargas to disperse journalists from the compound.

Details later…

 

