(BREAKING) EFCC operatives break into Okorocha’s house

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have broken into the house of Rochas Okorocha, the senator representing Imo State West, in a bid to arrest him.
The EFCC also forcefully evacuated everyone from the premises and used teargas to disperse journalists from the compound.
Details later…
HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details