Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Katsina

Terrorists have raided Gakurdi village, in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State and killed twelve people.

The terrorists, it was gathered, stormed the village in the early hours of Tuesday morning where they burnt some farmlands.

According to an eyewitness, the hoodlums stormed the community on four motorcycles and started shooting indiscriminately thereby causing pandemonium.

While in the process to escape, the terrorists were said to have killed twelve villagers.

The police image maker, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying, “it was true; the village was attacked this morning (Tuesday).”

According to him, some villagers who attempted to escape into their farmlands were killed by the terrorists, noting that the police and other security agencies were on top of the situation.





However, he disclosed that the state commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, had led a team of security operatives to the village to assess the level of destruction unleashed in the community.

