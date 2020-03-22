Coalition: Makinde, Lanlehin, Alli, Ayorinde in 4-hr reconciliation meeting

TOWARDS straightening out wrinkles in the coalition that birthed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Governor

Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, leaders of the coalition met behind closed-door in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday night.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the meeting, which was held at the residence of a former governor of the state and leader of the coalition, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, began at about 9:45pm on Friday and ended at well past 2:00am on Saturday.

In attendance were Senator Ladoja; Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election; Chief Sharafadeen Alli, Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate; and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, Social Democratic Party.

The trio surrendered their mandates to support Makinde, who won the election with a large margin, in order to prevent the then governing All Progressives Congress (APC) from succeeding itself in the state.

It was gathered that Ladoja opened the meeting by thanking Makinde, Lanlehin, Alli and Ayorinde for honouring his invitation to the meeting, charging them to pour out their minds on where things stand about the coalition with a view to finding a lasting solution to the issues breeding disaffection among them.

The trio were said to have expressed disgust at how they were treated in the scheme of things, saying their siddon look attitude about the government was necessitated by how the governor has handled the coalition agreement so far.

They were said to have made the governor see the need for the coalition to remain intact and its members bonding with him.

Responding to the remarks by Lanlehin, Alli and Ayorinde, the governor was said to have pleaded with them and promised to make adjustments in areas where things have been perceived not to have been well handled.

Sunday Tribune gathered that Governor Makinde assured the coalition partners of a fresh start and sought better communication on the knotty issues threatening the coalition.

After a long deliberation, it was agreed that Governor Makinde and Senator Lanlehin should meet to agree on what will be done to pacify those who are displeased.

Sunday Tribune gathered that no date has been fixed for the meeting between the duo.

