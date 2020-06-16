Nigeria records 490 new COVID-19 cases, total now 17,148

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 490 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 17,148.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 16th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states; Lagos-142, FCT-60, Bayelsa-54, Rivers-39, Delta-37, Oyo-30, Kaduna-26, Imo-23, Enugu-19, Kwara-17, Gombe-11, Ondo-10, Bauchi-8, Ogun-7, Borno-6, Benue-1,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|7,461
|6,052
|1,302
|107
|FCT
|1,324
|910
|386
|28
|Kano
|1,158
|445
|663
|50
|Rivers
|631
|362
|244
|25
|Edo
|620
|445
|150
|25
|Oyo
|605
|355
|242
|8
|Ogun
|574
|305
|255
|14
|Kaduna
|472
|192
|270
|10
|Borno
|445
|122
|293
|30
|Gombe
|441
|273
|156
|12
|Bauchi
|430
|172
|247
|11
|Katsina
|414
|159
|233
|22
|Jigawa
|317
|133
|178
|6
|Delta
|317
|224
|76
|17
|Nasarawa
|177
|103
|68
|6
|Abia
|173
|153
|20
|0
|Kwara
|168
|66
|98
|4
|Plateau
|168
|57
|106
|5
|Ebonyi
|162
|78
|84
|0
|Imo
|159
|135
|21
|3
|Sokoto
|132
|15
|103
|14
|Bayelsa
|86
|55
|28
|3
|Ondo
|82
|38
|35
|9
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Enugu
|76
|44
|27
|5
|Anambra
|66
|32
|25
|9
|Niger
|66
|34
|31
|1
|Kebbi
|66
|29
|31
|6
|Yobe
|55
|2
|45
|8
|Osun
|50
|5
|41
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|48
|28
|18
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|1
|37
|4
|Benue
|36
|25
|11
|0
|Ekiti
|30
|10
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
