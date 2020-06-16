Nigeria records 490 new COVID-19 cases, total now 17,148

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 490 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 17,148.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 16th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states; Lagos-142, FCT-60, Bayelsa-54, Rivers-39, Delta-37, Oyo-30, Kaduna-26, Imo-23, Enugu-19, Kwara-17, Gombe-11, Ondo-10, Bauchi-8, Ogun-7, Borno-6, Benue-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 7,461 6,052 1,302 107 FCT 1,324 910 386 28 Kano 1,158 445 663 50 Rivers 631 362 244 25 Edo 620 445 150 25 Oyo 605 355 242 8 Ogun 574 305 255 14 Kaduna 472 192 270 10 Borno 445 122 293 30 Gombe 441 273 156 12 Bauchi 430 172 247 11 Katsina 414 159 233 22 Jigawa 317 133 178 6 Delta 317 224 76 17 Nasarawa 177 103 68 6 Abia 173 153 20 0 Kwara 168 66 98 4 Plateau 168 57 106 5 Ebonyi 162 78 84 0 Imo 159 135 21 3 Sokoto 132 15 103 14 Bayelsa 86 55 28 3 Ondo 82 38 35 9 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Enugu 76 44 27 5 Anambra 66 32 25 9 Niger 66 34 31 1 Kebbi 66 29 31 6 Yobe 55 2 45 8 Osun 50 5 41 4 Akwa Ibom 48 28 18 2 Adamawa 42 1 37 4 Benue 36 25 11 0 Ekiti 30 10 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

